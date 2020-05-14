TORONTO -- A man has died after a shooting in Etobicoke Thursday evening.

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West at around 7:42 p.m. after reports that a man was shot.

Paramedics said the victim was trasported to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead.

Police its homicide unit is investigating the incident.

Road closures in the area can be expected, police said.

Police have not released any suspect information, but have said that three males were seen fleeing the area by foot.

Anyone with informational is asked to call police at 416-808-2300 or 416-808-7400.