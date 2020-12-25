TORONTO -- Officers with Peel Regional Police are investigating after a bullet struck a Brampton home on Christmas Day.

The incident took place on Masters Green Crescent, which is located in the area of Wanless Drive and Hurontario Stree, just after 3 p.m.

Police said a dark-coloured vehicle was seen fleeing the area after a firearm was discharged. No further information on any possible suspects has been released thus far.

No physical injuries were reported in the incident.

Officers are investigating the matter and are asking anyone with further information to come forward.