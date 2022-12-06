Police in York Region searching for suspects after man shot in his driveway

Investigators with York Regional Police (YRP) are looking for suspects and witnesses after a man was gunned down in his Richmond Hill, Ont. driveway early Saturday morning.

On Dec. 3, at around 12:30 a.m., police were called down to the area of Boiton Street and Hewison Avenue, which is north of Elgin Mills Road East, between Highway 404 and Leslie Street, for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers saw a 28-year-old male victim in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police say he is still there but in stable condition.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident, and say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information or video footage of the incident is asked to call YRP’s #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241..

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.1800222tips.com.