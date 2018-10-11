

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Nearly 400 vases have disappeared from cemeteries in Whitby and Mississauga, and police say that little is known about who may be responsible in either case.

In Whitby, Durham police are investigating the theft of more than 100 bronze vases from burial plots inside the Mount Lawn Cemetery on Garrard Road.

They believe the vases were stolen sometime between Oct. 3 and Oct. 6.

In Mississauga, Peel police are seeking information on the theft of 269 bronze vases from three cemeteries – Mount Peace Cemetery on Cawthra Road, St. Mary’s Cemetery on Dickson Road and Assumption Cemetery on Tomken Road.

Investigators believe the cemeteries were robbed between April 7 and Sept. 24.

The items stolen from the three cemeteries are valued at approximately $67,250.

Police in both cases have not released a description of a suspect or suspects, nor is it known if the incidents are connected.

However, Durham police released a photograph of the type of vase that was stolen in Whitby in hopes it will generate a lead on those responsible.

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.