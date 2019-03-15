

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police services throughout the GTA said Friday they are increasing their presence in and around mosques and other places of worship in response to the mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

At least 49 people were killed when a heavily-armed gunman entered two mosques during Friday prayers in Christchurch, New Zealand Friday afternoon.

He was later detained by police and two improvised explosive devices were located in a car.

Three other suspects have been detained in connection with the incident.

As many as 49 other victims were being treated for gunshot wounds in hospitals around New Zealand.

While authorities in New Zealand were asking Muslims to avoid mosques on Saturday, police in the Greater Toronto Area quietly acknowledged they were increasing their presence around mosques ahead of Juma on Friday afternoon, the most important weekly gathering for prayer in Islam.

In York Region, police assigned their helicopter, Air2, to patrol over Bait Ul Islam Mosque on Jane Street in Maple.

Bait Ul Islam’s imam, Muhammed Mirza, told CP24 morning prayers Friday were dedicated to the Christchurch victims and he hoped Canada would not suffer any more violence.

“I hope and pray that Canada, which is best country in the world, stays calm and peaceful.”

They said there would be an increased presence of uniformed officers at all mosques and urged anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact them immediately.

In Peel Region, police told CP24 said they “were in contact with leaders” in the local Muslim community relating to the attack and steps they could take to remain safe.

Toronto police said that "in response to the attacks in New Zealand, we will have a heightened police presence in the community, focusing on places of worship – especially mosques."

In Durham Region, police echoed the same as Peel Region officers, saying they were in contact with imams and had stepped up uniformed patrols around mosques.