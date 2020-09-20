TORONTO -- Everyone who was involved in a physical altercation that was originally being investigated as a possible kidnapping in Brampton has been identified, Peel Regional Police say.

Shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, witnesses called 911 to report two men were forcing a woman into a black Audi SUV in the area of Creditview Road and Wanless Drive, police said.

Several men had been standing and talking outside of their parked cars for about 45 minutes, when they then moved to leave and take a woman with them, Const. Heather Cannon said.

As they pushed her into the vehicle, she yelled "help me, help me," callers told police.

The SUV left the scene, along with a red Lexus sedan. Both vehicles were last seen heading north on Creditview Road.

Investigators later said they learned the woman travelled with the men to the commercial area where they were seen engaging in some sort of altercation. Both drivers then returned to their respective vehicles and left the parking lot separately.

On Sunday afternoon, police released more details in connection with the investigation.

Police have identified three women and both vehicles involved in the incident, investigators said.

"Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident as there was a physical altercation, however, no one was forced into another vehicle or kidnapped," police said on Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 2233.