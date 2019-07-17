

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





One day after images of items belonging to a woman fatally struck by a garbage truck in North York were released, investigators said they have identified her.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Tuesday on Barkwood Crescent, near Don Mills Road and McNicoll Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a female pedestrian suffering from critical injuries.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment, but she later died.

Following the woman’s death, police appealed to the public for someone to come forward and help identify her.

Investigators released photos of the woman’s keychain, purse and glasses that were left at the scene in the hopes someone would recognize the items.

The woman was not carrying identifcation on her when she was struck.



Police blocked off the road as they investigated on Tuesday. (CTV News Toronto)

Police confirmed Wednesday morning they have now been able to identify the woman, but have not released her name.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene, police said.



Police released a photo of the woman's purse to help identify her. (Toronto police handout)



The woman's glasses were left at the crash scene in North York. (Toronto police handout)



Police also released a photo of the woman's keys. (Toronto police handout)

Brad Ross, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, said that city officials are cooperating with investigators.

"We look forward to understanding the circumstances that led to this tragedy. The city offers its deepest condolences to the victim’s family."

No charges have been laid thus far.