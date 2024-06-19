Police identify victim of Toronto hit-and-run

Police have released a photo and identified a man struck and killed by a vehicle in Toronto hit-and-run last week.

Toronto Police said the incident happened on June 6 at around 5:15 a.m. in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Street West.

Police reported that a suspect driving a dark-coloured Volkswagon GTI was travelling south on Roncesvalles Avenue, south of Dundas Street West when the driver allegedly struck a pedestrian.

The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen westbound on Howard Park Avenue, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim on Wednesday as 48-year-old as Stuart Costigan of Toronto.

Police are asking local residents and businesses, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

Investigators are expected to provide more details about the incident at a 10:30 a.m. news conference Wednesday.

Photo shows the vehicle that fled the scene of a fatal collision on Roncesvalles Avenue on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).