TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police identify victim of Toronto hit-and-run

    The victim has been identified as Stuart Costigan, 48, of Toronto. (Toronto Police Service) The victim has been identified as Stuart Costigan, 48, of Toronto. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    Police have released a photo and identified a man struck and killed by a vehicle in Toronto hit-and-run last week.

    Toronto Police said the incident happened on June 6 at around 5:15 a.m. in the area of Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Street West.

    Police reported that a suspect driving a dark-coloured Volkswagon GTI was travelling south on Roncesvalles Avenue, south of Dundas Street West when the driver allegedly struck a pedestrian.

    The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen westbound on Howard Park Avenue, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Police identified the victim on Wednesday as 48-year-old as Stuart Costigan of Toronto.

    Police are asking local residents and businesses, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident, to contact investigators.

    Investigators are expected to provide more details about the incident at a 10:30 a.m. news conference Wednesday.

    Photo shows the vehicle that fled the scene of a fatal collision on Roncesvalles Avenue on Thursday, June 6, 2024. (Toronto Police Service)

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477). 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion 'How I spent my summer vacation': by Trudeau, Poilievre, Singh and Blanchet

    'How I spent my summer vacation' is a classic that's often the first composition asked of students when they return to class in the fall. In his latest column for CTVNews.ca, former NDP leader Tom Mulcair explores what the essays of the various federal party leaders might look like at the end of this summer's break.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News