Police identify victim of fatal Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police have identified a man who died following a double shooting in Etobicoke last week.

Police responded to a shooting near Scarlett Road and Scarlettwoods Court at around 10:40 p.m. on June 17 after gunshots were heard in the area.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim Monday as 27-year-old Bryan Bernard of Toronto.

Another man was injured in the shooting and walked into a nearby hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Monday that they continue to urge any possible witnesses or anyone with video from the area at the time of the shooting to contact investigators.