Police have identified a woman who was stabbed to death at a home in the city’s Rockcliffe-Smythe neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

Hanh “Hana” Nguyen was found suffering from stab wounds in the basement of a home on Mould Avenue, near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue, at around 6 a.m. The 41-year-old died at the scene.

Officers who responded to the scene also located a man suffering from stab wounds inside the home. He was transported to hospital for treatment and is expected to recover from his injuries.

A police officer was seen getting into an ambulance with the wounded man but, at the time, officials could not confirm whether he was being taken custody in connection with the incident.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto that they believe a family rented the basement of the Mould Avenue bungalow and that the homeowner lived on the main floor.

The relationship between the deceased and the man is not known.

On Friday, police announced charges in the case.

A suspect identified as 40-year-old Austin Le, of Toronto, has been charged with second degree murder.

He is due in court on January 31.