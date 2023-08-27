Police identify victim and suspect in fatal Toronto stabbing

Toronto police have identified the 37-year-old who died after a stabbing in East York on Saturday.

Officers and paramedics were called to an apartment building near Woodbine Avenue and O'Connor Drive and found a man with life-threatening injuries at around 4:45 p.m.

The victim, who died in hospital, was identified as Majid Abdulaziz, of Toronto, on Sunday.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene without incident, according to police.

A still from a video shows a man being led away in handcuffs (Courtesy: David Grat).The suspect has been identified as Abdelaziz Abdella Abdelaziz, 34, also of Toronto, who has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.

He was scheduled to appear in court at Toronto Regional Bail Centre on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.