

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





More than 20 years after a man was found dead in a Toronto apartment, forensic investigators believe they have found 47-year-old’s killer, using a DNA profile.

Dennis Joseph Colby’s lifeless body was found in an apartment unit on Cosburn Avenue on Sept. 12, 1995.

An autopsy later determined that he died from “extreme” head trauma – the kind of injuries “consistent with a beating.”

Toronto police investigators poured over a slew of witnesses and made multiple appeals to the public on the case. They eventually released a composite sketch of a person of interest, however, could not definitively link or identify a suspect to Colby’s death.

Years later, in 2016, the Toronto police’s Cold Case Unit started a review on the case and submitted a number of items seized from the scene to the Centre of Forensic Sciences for further analysis.

The review did not yield results but, in 2018, surfaced again when investigators identified Colby’s case as one that needed further examination, to ensure it had no connection to the infamous Toronto serial killer, Bruce McArthur.

Homicide detectives studied a number of unsolved murders and missing persons cases in the wake of the serial killer’s arrest.

Around this time, an “unknown DNA profile” was submitted by forensic scientists to the National DNA Data Bank, which police said matched the profile of an offender.

“The investigation revealed that the offender had been staying with Dennis Joseph Colby around the time of his death and strongly resembled the composite that was released to the media at the time,” police said in a news release.

“The offender also had a history of violence.”

However, upon identifying the suspect, investigators learned he had died four years earlier.

Police say had the man still been alive, he would have been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with Colby’s death.

As no charges have been laid, the suspect’s name has been withheld by police.

Police say the victim’s family has been notified.