TORONTO -- Police have obtained judicial authorization to release the name of a 17-year-old suspect who is being sought in connection with a shootout in the city’s Entertainment District earlier this week.

The suspect was one of two individuals who were seen in surveillance camera footage returning fire after a lone gunman exited a vehicle near King and Peter Streets on Tuesday afternoon and started shooting at 21-year-old Dimarjio Jenkins.

A total of 23 rounds were fired during the exchange of gunfire, which resulted in the death of Jenkins.

One of the individuals seen returning fire, a 15-year-old boy, was also injured in the shooting as was a 27-year-old woman who police say was an innocent bystander.

In a news release issued on Saturday morning, police said that they have now issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for 17-year-old Eleijah Robinson, who is believed to be the second associate of Jenkins who returned fire.

Police say that they believe Robinson was the individual seen in surveillance footage shooting a weapon with a high-capacity magazine. He is wanted for seven charges, including discharging a firearm with intent to wound.

“Eleijah Robinson is believed to be armed and dangerous. Do not approach,” police warned in the release.

Police have yet to identify any suspects in connection with the murder of Jenkins, who was a well-known rapper who also went by the name Houdini.

Speaking at a news conference earlier this week, Police Chief Mark Saunders called the shooting “beyond comprehension.”

“These individuals should not be on the street," he said.

Police have said that they believe believes Jenkins, who was staying at an Airbnb not far from the crime scene, was the intended target of the shooting.