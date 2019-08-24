

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in downtown Toronto.

According to investigators, the girl was assaulted two days in a row in the McGill Parkette, located near Yonge and Gerrard Streets.

Police said that victim was walking in the parkette on Wednesday when she was approached by a man, who allegedly assaulted her. The man then fled the area, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m. on the following day, the 16-year-old was in the parkette and police said the same man returned and allegedly sexually assaulted her for a second time.

A friend of the victim told CTV News Toronto that the girl is “struggling to cope” with what happened.

“Hopefully they can find out who did and she can have her peace,” Syd said.

On Friday, police released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with both incidents. Investigators said that “due to the level of community cooperation,” they have been able to identify the suspect.

On Saturday, police said that an arrest warrant had been issued for 26-year-old Andrew Martin Morris, of Toronto. He has been described by investigators as being six-feet-tall with a slim build. He is bald and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a blue logo, black pants and burgundy shoes. Police say he was wearing a brown or tanned satchel at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.