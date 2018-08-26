Police identify suspect in Scarborough homicide
Garfield Chambers, 43, is shown in this handout photo. Chambers is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal beating in Scarborough on Friday. (Toronto Police Service)
Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 26, 2018 11:48AM EDT
Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the fatal beating of a 49-year-old man in Malvern on Friday afternoon.
Police were initially called to an industrial area near Tapscott Road and Finch Avenue East at around 12:45 p.m. on Friday for a fight in progress call.
Once they arrived on scene officers found a victim, later identified as Cecil Graham, unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma to his upper body. Graham was later pronounced dead at the scene.
In a news release issued on Sunday, police said that 43-year-old Garfield Chambers is now wanted for second-degree murder in connection with Graham’s death.
Police say that Chambers is considered “violent and extremely dangerous.”