Police identify suspect arrested in Oshawa stabbing that left 1 man critically injured
Police have released the name of a suspect accused of stabbing a man while he was out for a walk with his young granddaughter in Oshawa on Tuesday morning.
The stabbing happened in the area of Dalhousie Crescent and Niagara Drive, located near Simcoe Street North and Conlin Road, at around 10:45 a.m.
According to police, a man was located at the scene suffering from multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment. The victim is currently in critical but stable condition.
Police said Wednesday that 20-year-old Noah Denyer, of Oshawa, was arrested a short time later at a residence nearby.
“It was actually a lot of video surveillance and witnesses that came forward that led us to a quick apprehension of this suspect,” Duty Insp. Chris Ludlow said at the scene on Tuesday afternoon.
Police previously said that the attack appears to be random and the victim and suspect did not know one another.
Denyer is facing one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a weapon.
Videos obtained by CTV News showed that the victim was pushing a stroller along the sidewalk at the time of the attack. Neighbours told CTV that the child in the stroller was the victim’s granddaughter, who is believed to be about two years old.
When asked about the condition of the toddler, Ludlow told members of the media that no one else was injured.
