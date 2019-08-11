

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have identified a suspect who allegedly stole a dog from a downtown shelter earlier this week.

According to police, a man went to the Toronto Humane Society on River Street on three separate occasions and demanded that he be given a dog for free. He was turned away each time.

Then at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 11, the man returned to the shelter, went straight to the kennels and leashed a dog. He then walked out the front door with the animal, police said.

The pair was last seen exiting an eastbound GO train at Oshawa Station the same day.

On Sunday, police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Christopher Rich, of no fixed address.

Police say Rich is wanted for theft under $5,000.

The dog is described as a 10-month-old, tan-coloured retriever-hound mix named Milo. Milo is microchipped and neutered, but may not answer to his name.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.