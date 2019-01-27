

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say two people who are considered “persons of interest” in a deadly double shooting at a Vaughan banquet hall have been arrested in Toronto on firearm and drug charges.

York Regional Police say a 23-year-old Toronto resident, now identified as Devin Degoias, and one other man were fatally wounded early Saturday morning after gunfire erupted at a banquet hall in the area of Keele Street and Rivermede Road.

Police said Degoias was found with life-threatening injuries in the parking lot outside the banquet hall and was rushed to hospital but later died.

The other victim, who has not yet been identified, was found dead inside the building.

In a news release issued Sunday, York Regional Police identified Elvis Simmons, a 25-year-old Toronto resident, and Jordan Thomas, 24, also of Toronto, as “persons of interest” in the case.

They were arrested by Toronto police this weekend and have been charged with a number of firearm-related offences, including possession of a firearm while prohibited, discharging a firearm with intent, and possession of a restricted firearm without a licence.

“With the assistance of (the) Toronto Police Service, two men were arrested in the City of Toronto in possession of a firearm and drugs. These men have been charged for those offences and are considered persons of interest in the double homicide,” police said in the news release.

“York Regional Police continue to investigate the connection between the Toronto Police Service incident and the murders that occurred in Vaughan.”

Police said that after further investigation, officers determined that gunshots were fired both inside and outside the banquet hall, where a private party was taking place. Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the incident who has not yet come forward to contact police.

“Investigators are also appealing to any nearby businesses that may have video surveillance, or any driver who many have been driving on Keele Street or Rivermede Road around the time of the incident with dashcam footage to please come forward,” police said.