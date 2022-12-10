Police identify man shot dead outside Mississauga roller rink

Police have identified the man shot and killed outside of a popular roller rink in Mississauga earlier this week.

The incident happened on Wednesday shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Scooter's Roller Place, which is near Royal Windsor Drive and Southdown Road.

When officers arrived, police said, they located a man with obvious signs of trauma.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a news release issued Saturday morning, police identified the victim as 31-year-old Tristan Oldham of Toronto.

Peel police are investigating a fatal shooting in Mississauga.

Police did not release any other details about the victim, or possible suspects.

In the aftermath of the shooting, police said they believed the incident to be isolated and that they planned to interview a number of people who were in the “very populated” area at the time.

Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Peel police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.