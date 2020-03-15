TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the man who was killed in a stabbing in the city’s west end early Sunday morning.

It happened at an apartment on Northcliffe Boulevard in the Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue area shortly after 6 a.m.

Police initially said that the victim was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however shortly after 11 a.m. they said that homicide detectives were taking over the investigation.

The victim has been identifed by police as 43-year-old Birchfield Matthews of Toronto. Police said that an autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

A male suspect was arrested at the scene, according to police. Kenroy Samuel, 29, of Toronto has been charged with second degree murder.

Anyone with information in connection with the incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-7400. Anoymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers online or at 416-222-8477