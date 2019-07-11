

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 22-year-old man accused of placing a homemade recording device in a unisex change room at a store in the Toronto Eaton Centre.

On Saturday, a man was seen walking towards the change room area of a clothing store in the shopping centre at around 4 p.m.

At the time, police allege the man placed a small brown rectangular object on the floor inside one of the change rooms.

Investigators said the object recorded “numerous females changing.”

One woman noticed the object on the floor and contacted mall security, as well as police.

On Sunday, officers said an arrest had been made in the investigation but a publication ban prevented police from identifying the suspect.

The suspect’s name and image was released by officers a few days later, saying investigators believe there are other victims.

Sohanthen Udayashankar, of Toronto, has been charged with 10 counts of voyeurism and one count of mischief to property under $5,000.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” police said on Thursday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).