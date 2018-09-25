

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto have identified the victim of the city’s 80th homicide of the year.

Paul ‘Boulos’ Rizk was shot dead outside Parkway Forest Community Centre in North York at around 8 p.m. on Monday.

Rizk was reportedly standing outside the centre with a group of people when gunfire erupted from a dark-coloured four door sedan that had pulled up nearby.

Twenty-seven-year-old Rizk was struck by bullets and died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle sped away from the area shortly after.

While no official suspect descriptions have been released, witnesses reported seeing the suspect vehicle, which they described as maroon-coloured, skid across the driveway.

“There were about five or six boys that ran across the community centre towards the pool,” Lubna Daniyal told CP24 from her nearby apartment. “My husband jumped over and went to see if there was anybody injured and he came across somebody but there wasn’t much that could be done… I called 9-1-1 right away.”

The busy community centre was reportedly filled with children and families when the violence broke out. It was locked down for hours while police investigated.

On Tuesday morning, forensic investigators were still processing the large scene enclosed in police tape. From the parking lot, bullet holes are visible in the community centre wall and benches outside.

Witnesses reported hearing as many as ten gunshots.

“I usually talk a walk around at night, around the community centre. Now I’m just afraid about everything,” Anish, who lives nearby, said.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting to contact them.