TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the man responsible for murder of Christine Jessop, a nine-year-old Ontario girl who was sexually assaulted and killed more than 35 years ago.

Through DNA evidence, police announced Thursday semen found on Jessop’s underwear was matched on Oct. 9 2020 to Toronto resident Calvin Hoover, then 28, was known to the Jessop family.

Hoover died in 2015, police said.

"However, if he were alive today the Toronto Police Service would arrest Calvin Hoover for the murder of Christine Jessop," Toronto Interim Police Chief James Ramer said Thursday.

Jessop was abducted after leaving her home in Queensville on Oct. 3, 1984. The child’s body was discovered nearly three months later, on Dec. 31, in a wooded area in Sutherland.

Guy Paul Morin, Jessop's neighbour, was arrested and wrongfully convicted of her murder. He was later acquitted after new DNA evidence emerged excusing him as the killer.

Ramer said that officers met with Jessop's mother, Janet, Thursday morning to notify her of the news and continue to be with her.

"We have also met with Mr. Morin this morning and have shared this news with him," Ramer added.