

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





Police have identified four family members who were found dead inside a Markham, Ont. home on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a residence on Castlemore Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of multiple people injured inside.

Police said that a 23-year-old man met officers at the front door and was immediately taken into custody.

When officers entered the home, they found four people dead. A source has confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the victims were the suspect’s mother, father, sister and grandmother.

The victims have been further identified by investigators as 70-year-old Firoza Begum, 50-year-old Momotaz Begum, 59-year-old Moniruz Zaman and 21-year-old Malesa Zaman. All four were Markham residents.

In a news release issued Wednesday afternoon, York police said they have determined the cause of death, but “will not be released in this investigation to protect the integrity of the case before the courts.”

Menhaz Zaman has since been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the quadruple homicide.

Police have said they are not looking for any additional suspects in the case. Menhaz Zaman is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 2

An online gamer has previously said that the accused reportedly sent users disturbing comments detailing the killings, and that an administrator notified police.