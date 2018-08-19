Police identify elderly woman stabbed to death in Etobicoke
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, August 19, 2018 7:56AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 19, 2018 8:02AM EDT
The elderly woman stabbed to death in Etobicoke on Saturday night has been identified as 84-year-old Toronto resident Elena Marcucci.
Police say officers were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 6:30 p.m. and subsequently found two women suffering from obvious trauma.
One woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a second woman, later identified as Marcucci, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing.
The suspect, identified by police as Micahel Colastosti, of Toronto, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.