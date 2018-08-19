

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The elderly woman stabbed to death in Etobicoke on Saturday night has been identified as 84-year-old Toronto resident Elena Marcucci.

Police say officers were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road at around 6:30 p.m. and subsequently found two women suffering from obvious trauma.

One woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while a second woman, later identified as Marcucci, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in the fatal stabbing.

The suspect, identified by police as Micahel Colastosti, of Toronto, faces one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.