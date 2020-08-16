Advertisement
Police identify 75-year-old victim of homicide in Trinity Bellwoods neighbourhood
Teresa Santos, 75, was found dead inside a residence on Aug. 11. in the Trinity Bellwoods area.
TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the victim of a homicide from earlier this week that was initially ruled as a suspicious death.
At around 9:32 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were sent to 24 Shaw Street, just north of King Street, to check on the residence.
Police found a woman inside the home who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her death was treated as suspicious.
On Sunday, investigators said her death is now considered a homicide.
The woman has been identified as 75-year-old Teresa Santos of Toronto.
Santos was last seen on Aug. 8 at the residence.
It is unknown if Santos lives at the address.
Police said she moved with the assistance of a walker.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.