Police identify 62-year-old victim of fatal Weston shooting

Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down in the Weston area Saturday night.

Police responded to calls about the sound of gunshots in the area of Weston Road and Wilby Crescent, south of Lawrence Avenue West, shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Officers arrived to find a 62-year-old man who had been shot inside a commercial building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the victim Sunday as Clive Jones of Toronto and released a photo of him.

Jones’ death marks Toronto’s 55th homicide of the year.

One man is dead and another is believed to be injured following a shooting in the west-end Saturday night.

Another man attended a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound believed to be related to the same incident, police previously said.

In a news release Sunday, police said “numerous individuals” were seen fleeing the area immediately after the shooting.

“Police are appealing to those who were in the area at the time and witnessed the shooting to speak with investigators,” they said.

They urged anyone with information or video footage from the area to reach out to investigators.