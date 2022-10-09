Police identify 62-year-old victim of fatal Weston shooting
Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally gunned down in the Weston area Saturday night.
Police responded to calls about the sound of gunshots in the area of Weston Road and Wilby Crescent, south of Lawrence Avenue West, shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 8.
Officers arrived to find a 62-year-old man who had been shot inside a commercial building. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators identified the victim Sunday as Clive Jones of Toronto and released a photo of him.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Jones’ death marks Toronto’s 55th homicide of the year.
One man is dead and another is believed to be injured following a shooting in the west-end Saturday night.
Another man attended a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound believed to be related to the same incident, police previously said.
In a news release Sunday, police said “numerous individuals” were seen fleeing the area immediately after the shooting.
“Police are appealing to those who were in the area at the time and witnessed the shooting to speak with investigators,” they said.
They urged anyone with information or video footage from the area to reach out to investigators.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Paul Workman: Following Crimea bridge blast, Ukrainians return home
'It is so different now, so much calmer than just a few months ago,' writes CTV National News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman from his train coach in Ukraine. Trains that previously moved frightened families away from advancing Russian forces are now transporting them home.
'Very traumatized': Cause of Hamilton, Ont. ATV crash that killed two children investigated
First responders say they do not yet know what caused an ATV crash in rural Hamilton that killed two children and sent their father to hospital.
Mulroney backing Conservatives' Poilievre, but cautions he won't win going 'extreme right'
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney told CTV’s Question Period he’s impressed with new Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre — who’s been on the job for nearly a month — but that he cautioned him to tack closer to the political centre if he hopes to win a general election.
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
Man awarded $742K after being scammed by B.C. couple he called 'mom' and 'dad'
A property in Vancouver's Fairview neighbourhood, a botched line of credit, a trusting French man and an older couple he considered pseudo-parents are at the centre of a messy legal battle in B.C. Supreme Court.
Droughts in Northern Hemisphere at least 20 times more likely due to climate change: study
With temperatures reaching record-breaking heights throughout the Northern Hemisphere and Europe over the summer, scientists estimate that climate change is making soil moisture droughts at least 20 times more likely, resulting in crop failures, wide-spread water shortages, and reduced electricity supply.
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Genetics matter less the older you get: Study
A new study suggests that your genetics become less important as you get older, adding to research surrounding how our genetics affect how we age.
Putin calls Kerch Bridge attack 'a terrorist act' by Kyiv
Russia President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea 'a terrorist act' carried out by Ukrainian special services and Russia's investigative chief immediately opened a criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged a prominent Russian landmark.
Montreal
-
Suspect arrested in the case of the armed assault near Esterel resort
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) arrested on Sunday a 53-year-old man suspected of the armed assault that left one person injured on Friday in the municipality of Esterel, in the Laurentians.
-
Quebec police watchdog investigating death of man who fled police hours after stop
Quebec's police watchdog says it has opened an investigation after a man died several hours after being stopped by police for impaired driving.
-
Outremont the latest Montreal-area borough to ban gas-powered leaf blowers
Montreal's Outremont borough became the latest district on the island to enact a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, joining the growing number of jurisdictions with partial or full bans on the landscaping machine.
London
-
First-degree murder charge laid in connection to missing Sarnia, Ont. woman’s death
A man from Sarnia has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was previously reported missing earlier this week, Sarnia police say.
-
London police dogs make the grade during national training seminar
During a national canine unit training seminar held over the weekend, several police dogs proved that no job is too “ruff” for the furriest members of the London Police Service.
-
What’s open and what’s closed in London, Ont. this Thanksgiving Monday
As Londoners prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and spend time with loved ones, municipal services and most local retailers are also getting ready to close their doors for the statutory holiday. Thanksgiving falls on Oct. 10 this year, so here’s a list of what’s open and what’s closed this holiday Monday in London.
Kitchener
-
Breaking
Breaking | Body of missing Kitchener woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener has been found.
-
New diabetes monitor detects glucose levels using breath
A next-generation diabetes monitor that analyses breath might soon mean no more needle pricks to check blood sugar levels.
-
Police charge 22-year-old driver after vehicle strikes Waterloo home
Waterloo regional police have charged a driver after a car crashed into a home in Waterloo.
Northern Ontario
-
Cruise ship industry basking in banner year for Great Lakes
Analysts say it was a banner year for the cruise ship industry in the Great Lakes, which saw more tourists come to northeastern Ontario than ever before. Those numbers are expected to grow in the coming years as foreign visitors look to experience what the area has to offer.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Sudbury fire crews were busy with a house fire Sunday morning
There was a significant house fire on Copper Street, in Greater Sudbury, Sunday morning.
Ottawa
-
Highway 416 northbound closed outside Ottawa for serious crash
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a serious crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 416, just outside Ottawa.
-
More than 26,000 voters turned out to advance polls in Ottawa Friday
Elections Ottawa says more than 26,000 voters turned out to advance polls on Friday in Ottawa’s municipal election.
-
14 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 14 Halloween attractions to check out in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this month.
Windsor
-
Ride-share driver charged following alleged sexual assault
A 42-year-old man from Windsor has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in a ride-share in the early morning hours of Sunday, Windsor police say.
-
Homicide investigation underway in Chatham, Ont.
Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a man died from his injuries following an altercation with another man on Friday afternoon.
-
The most common mistakes people make cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving dinner
CTVNews.ca called on professional home economist and cookbook author, the self-professed 'turkey lady' Mairlyn Smith to share her words of wisdom and encouragement for all those doing battle in the kitchen over the Thanksgiving weekend.
Barrie
-
Barrie's Ukrainian community celebrates opening of new cultural centre
The new Ukrainian Canadian Cultural Centre, officially opened Saturday, features 20 apartments expected to house roughly 50 Ukrainian refugees throughout the winter.
-
‘I couldn't shake him off,’ Barrie, Ont. woman mauled by off-leash dog on front lawn
A Barrie, Ont. woman says she was viciously mauled by a dog in her front yard, leaving her bloodied and injured, and now she wants the owner to come forward and take responsibility.
-
New program in Orillia looks to launch the careers of women in business
Starting a business can be challenging, but a new program in Orillia hopes to change that while simultaneously creating more opportunities for women in business.
Atlantic
-
Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region
More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.
-
Hockey N.L. withholding player fees from Hockey Canada amid sexual assault claims
The governing organization for amateur hockey in Newfoundland and Labrador has become the latest provincial body to declare it will withhold player fees from Hockey Canada.
-
Man, 59, dies after hitting moose on Trans-Canada Highway
A 59-year-old man is dead after hitting a moose while driving in Siegas, N.B.
Calgary
-
Three people in hospital following Marlborough house fire
A house fire in the northeast community of Marlborough sent three people to hospital early Sunday morning.
-
Suspect sought after teen girls attacked in Lethbridge Safeway parking lot
Two teen girls in Lethbridge were attacked with scissors late last week, resulting in one losing a chunk of hair.
-
Suspect vehicle from deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon found abandoned, ablaze
With a major lead up in flames, Mounties continued their investigation Saturday into a deadly drive-by shooting in Langdon, Alta.
Winnipeg
-
No new mayor, only one new candidate: how Steinbach's municipal election is shaping up
Steinbach's mayor is returning for a second term after being acclaimed with no challengers, and there's not much change on the horizon for the rest of city council, where seven candidates are vying for six seats.
-
Griffins women's hockey retires Jordyn Reimer's jersey
Among the championship banners for Grant MacEwan University's hockey teams is the banner showing Jordyn Reimer's number.
-
Blue Bombers wrap up first by blitzing Elks 48-11
If anyone had told Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie Dalton Schoen he'd be leading the CFL in receiving yards and touchdowns this season, he wouldn't have believed them.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in Coquitlam arson arrested, RCMP say
Mounties in Coquitlam say they have arrested the 57-year-old arson suspect who was the subject of a public appeal Friday.
-
Breaking
Breaking | Body of missing Kitchener woman found in B.C.
The body of 22-year-old Jaqueline McDermott from Kitchener has been found.
-
Oh my gourd: B.C.'s giant pumpkin weigh-off declares winner
For the second year in a row, a man from Richmond, B.C., has the massive honour of growing the province's heaviest pumpkin.
Edmonton
-
Girls hit gridiron for Edmonton league’s first all-girl flag football tournament
Girls’ flag football is a growing sport and the Edmonton Metro League held its first girls’ tournament on Saturday.
-
Hockey Canada's director and interim chair Andrea Skinner resigns, CEO Scott Smith under pressure
The director and interim chair of the board of Hockey Canada, Andrea Skinner, has resigned amid increasing backlash over the organization's handling of alleged sexual assaults, according to a release Saturday by the Hockey Canada Board of Directors.
-
Canada star Alphonso Davies diagnosed with cranial bruise, no word on return to play
Canadian star Alphonso Davies suffered a "cranial bruise" in taking a boot to the face in Bayern Munich's 2-2 draw at Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.