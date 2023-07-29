Police identify 62-year-old man fatally stabbed in Toronto's east end

Toronto police have identified the man fatally stabbed in the city's east end earlier this week.

Officers were called near Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East on the morning of July 27 and located a man suffering from stab wounds at the rear of an apartment building.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Etop Ituen of Toronto.

He is the city's 37th homicide victim of this year.

Meanwhile, a suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and police announced on Saturday that 67-year-old Christopher Wood was charged with first-degree murder.