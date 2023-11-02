TORONTO
    • Police identify 49-year-old victim of Mississauga shooting

    Police have identified the victim of a Mississauga shooting from over the weekend.

    The shooting happened on Oct. 29, at around 12:05 a.m., in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives.

    When police arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. He was later declared deceased by first responders at the scene.

    In a release Thursday night, Peel Regional Police identified the victim as 49-year-old Alton Fisher of Peterborough, Ont.

    No details about the suspects were provided, though police believe this was a targeted incident and of no risk to the public.

    Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call homicide detective at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

