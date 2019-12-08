TORONTO -- Police have identified the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in what investigators have described as a "targeted shooting" on Highway 400 in North York Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive, west of Weston Road, just before 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located three people, a man in his 30s and two men in their 20s, at a gas station suffering from gunshot wounds, Duty Insp. Stacey Davis told reporters at the scene.

All three men were taken to hospital, one of which was in critical condition due to a gunshot wound to the head. Police said that he died in hospital Sunday morning as a result of his injuries.

Police have identified the deceased man as 28-year-old Terrence Agtual of Toronto.

In a news conference on Sunday evening, investigators said Agtual was a passenger in a vehicle travelling southbound on Highway 400 from Steeles Avenue West before the shooting began.

“A suspect vehicle approached along the driver’s side and a suspect from that vehicle opened fire, striking the vehicle multiple times," Homicide unit Acting Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said.

“The vehicle Mr. Agtual was travelling in exited highway 400 at finch avenue west where they attended a nearby gas station and called 9-1-1.”

Police do not believe that the vehicle Agtual was travelling in was involved in any criminal activity at the time, but do believe that the shooting was targeted.

“This appears to be a targeted situation. It does not appear, in any way, to be a situation where this vehicle was struck by stray bullets," Price said, adding that it was unclear if Agtual was the intended target.

The two other men were released from hospital on Saturday night and are cooperating with police.

Police said that the shooting happened on the southbound lanes of Highway 400 between Steeles Avenue West and Finch Avenue West and are appealing to the public for help in locating the suspect vehicle.

“For anyone that has a dashcam or owns a business in the area and has footage that covers an portion of the roadway to get in touch with Toronto homicide by calling 31 division at 416 808 3100.”

There is no suspect information at this time.

Victim was known to police

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, Price confirmed that Agtual was known to police and carried a criminal record.

In October of 2013, Agtual was one of two men facing a number of charges after police said a man was pistol-whipped and robbed in North York.

“I don’t have his complete history before me right now, but he has been involved with the police before. I believe that is that individual," Price said.