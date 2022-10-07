Police identify 28-year-old man killed in North York shooting

Osman Bangura, 28, seen in this undated photo, is Toronto's 54th homicide victim of 2022. (Toronto Police Service) Osman Bangura, 28, seen in this undated photo, is Toronto's 54th homicide victim of 2022. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton