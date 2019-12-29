TORONTO -- Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment building in Scarborough’s Eglinton East neighbourhood.

Officers said they were called to a building located at 400 McCowan Road, near Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Police said they found a man with gunshot wounds, who succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators have identified the victim as 26-year-old Koshin Yusuf.

Yusuf was allegedly approached by two suspects outside of the property, officers said.

The suspects then allegedly produced firearms, fired multiple shoots and fled the scene, police said in a news release issued Sunday afternoon.

The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is now leading the investigation.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and say they are still working to piece together a description.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the area as officers search for witnesses.

A vehicle was towed away from the scene Sunday morning, but police have not said how the car in connected to the investigation

Police are also asking anyone with security or dash cameras in the area to contact investigators.

