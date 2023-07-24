Police identify 25-year-old victim from late night shooting in Toronto
Police identified 25-year-old Romando Bailey as the late night shooting victim who died in west Toronto last week.
The incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on July 19 in the area of Martin Grove Road and Finch Avenue West, south of Albion Road, according to police.
When police arrived on the scene, they said the victim was found with a gunshot wound. While life saving measures were performed, police said the victim succumbed to their injuries.
Officers identified Bailey as the victim Monday.
Police did not provide any details about potential suspects, but confirmed in a tweet following the incident the suspect description is "unknown."
Police previously confirmed the shooting happened at a townhouse complex on Orpington Crescent, where it is alleged that prior to the shooting, there was a gathering of 20 to 25 people, but many fled before officers arrived.
A dark SUV with a possibly broken window was seen driving south on Orpington Crescent, according to police
Anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV video of the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact investigators.
Police ask anyone with information to call them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CP24's Aisling Murphy
