Police identify 25-year-old mother accused of murdering baby in Niagara Falls
Police are seen on the scene of a murder investigation in Niagara Falls on Oct. 2, 2019.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 11:08AM EDT
NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Police have identified an Ontario woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter.
Niagara Regional Police say 25-year-old Georgina Anne Lowe of Niagara Falls is due to appear in court by video link today.
Police say emergency crews were called to a home in Niagara Falls on Wednesday and found a six-month-old girl without vital signs.
The baby was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Police initially said they would not identify the mother, but now say they chose to do so after speaking to the child's other relatives.