

The Canadian Press





NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. -- Police have identified an Ontario woman charged with first-degree murder in the death of her infant daughter.

Niagara Regional Police say 25-year-old Georgina Anne Lowe of Niagara Falls is due to appear in court by video link today.

Police say emergency crews were called to a home in Niagara Falls on Wednesday and found a six-month-old girl without vital signs.

The baby was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police initially said they would not identify the mother, but now say they chose to do so after speaking to the child's other relatives.