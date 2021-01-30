TORONTO -- Police have identified the 23-year-old man who was shot and killed in midtown Toronto Friday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a laneway on Mathersfield Drive, in the area of Yonge Street and Summerhill Avenue, around 8 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

On Saturday, police identified the man as Toronto-resident Sirac Tesfay. He is the city’s fourth homicide victim of the year.

Witnesses told police that they saw a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. It is described as a small light-coloured, possibly grey or silver, four-door sedan with dark tinted windows.

The vehicle was last seen northbound on Yonge Street, police said.

Residents and businesses in the area are being asked to check their security cameras or dash cams for video that may assist investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.