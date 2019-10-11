

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified the 23-year-old motorcyclist who died in a three-vehicle collision on Thursday evening.

Philip Slonina, of Mississauga, was killed in the crash which involved his motorcycle, a transport truck and a passenger vehicle, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

“Witnesses reported the motorcycle lane splitting traffic prior to colliding with a pick-up,” Sgt. Kerry Schmit said in a tweet on Friday.

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on the QEW westbound at Appleby Line.

Slonina was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, police said.

Police are asking witnesses to contact them directly with information related to the incident.



A vehicle involved in a three-vehicle collision Thursday evening in seen here. (Kerry Schmidt)