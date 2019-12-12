TORONTO -- A 22-year-old man fatally shot in North York on Wednesday night has been identified by investigators.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Field Sparroway, located in the area of Leslie Street and Finch Avenue East, for reports of shots fired shortly after 8 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located a male victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. He was subsequently pronounced dead.

Insp. Jim Gotell said the victim, who has since been identified as Jeremy Vincent Urbina, lived in the area and was shot in a parking lot.

“Two suspects had their faces concealed and were last seen running westbound near Finch Avenue, west of Leslie Street,” police said on Thursday.

The first suspect was wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt and dark-coloured pants, investigators said, and the second suspect was wearing all dark clothing.

“Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone who was operating a motor vehicle in the area that was equipped with a dash-camera to contact police.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).