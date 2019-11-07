

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed at a bar in North York early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue at around 1:30 a.m and left another person in critical condition, according to police.

“Police officers arrived along with ambulance personnel and we located a male who had been shot outside a bar in the area,” Insp. Jim Gotell said at the scene.

“While we looking after that male and he was being treated, a second gunshot victim was located inside the bar.”

One victim was “beyond medical care,” Gotell said, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identied the deceased man as 20-year-old Miganeh Idriss. A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place.

The second victim was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Police have not provided any suspect descriptions but a grey SUV was reportedly spotted leaving the area at the time of the shooting.

“We’ve set up our crime scene, our forensics people have arrived. Investigators are arriving,” Gotell said.

“At this point in time, we are asking if there were any witnesses who saw what happened here this evening, if they would contact 12 Division.”

Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers, he said.