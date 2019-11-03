

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- Police have identified a 19-year-old Toronto man who died in hospital following a stabbing at a Halloween party in the Annex on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to 22 Madison Avenue, north of Bloor Street West, around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight.

Police allege that two suspects became involved in an altercation at a house party. A man produced a knife, but was disarmed by other party-goers, police said, and was ejected from the home.

“He tried to regain entry to the house and became enraged,” police said in a news release issued Sunday.

Investigators had previously alleged that both suspects tried to force their way into the home, “slashing and stabbing” people inside as well as outside as they were leaving.

Three people were found by officers suffering from stab wounds. Two others sustained minor injuries.

One of the victims, identified by police as Firdous Nabizada , died in hospital on Saturday night. A post-mortem examination is scheduled for Monday.

Two people were taken into custody in connection with the incident. Jacob Alves, 19, and a 15-year-old girl were originally charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and attempted murder.

On Sunday, police said that Alves’ charges had been upgraded to second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The girl cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“There were many people at the party,” police said in a news release issued Sunday. “Investigators would like to speak to anyone who was at the party, may have taken video or pictures, or anyone in the area that may have security or dashcam video.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.