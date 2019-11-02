

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





TORONTO -- Police have identified an 18-year-old man who was found fatally shot on the grounds of a Brampton school early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kingsview Boulevard and Brenda Avenue around 12:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of gunshots nearby.

Officers found the victim, who had sustained numerous gunshot wounds, at Ridgeview Public School. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The school is not believed to have any direct involvement in this incident however it did occur in the vicinity so we will have the school and surrounding area shut down for a time," officers said at the time.

Police have not confirmed where the victim was shot and have not released any descriptions of the suspects involved.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as Brampton resident Lorenzo Wright.

This is Peel Region’s 23rd homicide of 2019.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.