

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released the identity of a 20-year-old man who was fatally shot at a Brampton townhouse complex earlier this week.

Gurjot Dhaliwal was found with a single gunshot wound at the townhouse complex near McCallum and Orenda courts on Tuesday night.

He was rushed to a trauma centre for treatment but was pronounced dead some time later.

He is Peel Region’s seventh homicide victim of 2019.

In a press release issued late Friday night, police said that investigators believe that there are witnesses that have not yet come forward in connection with the shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at (905) 453-2121, ext. 3205.

No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.