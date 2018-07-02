

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man stabbed to death in East York early Sunday morning has been identified as 29-year-old Toronto man Matthew Lidster.

According to police, Lidster was involved in an altercation with another man on board a TTC bus heading along Danforth Avenue.

The two got off the bus near Danforth and Greenwood avenues and Lidster was subsequently stabbed multiple times.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later died.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Tuesday.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area or may have been travelling on the 300 Blue Line night bus to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers anonymously.