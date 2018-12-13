

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Police have identified a 29-year-old man who died after being found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car in Etobicoke Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Boulevard around 6 p.m. for reports of a collision.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a blue two-door 2008 Honda Civic that appeared to have travelled off the roadway and struck a tree.

Inside the vehicle was a victim suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified by police as Oshawa-resident Jonathan Gayle-West.

A post-mortem examination has been scheduled for Friday.

Police are asking anyone who may have been travelling on Islington Avenue between Highway 401 and Dixon Road around the time of the collision to contact investigators if they have any dash-cam footage.

Investigators would also like to speak with anyone who had contact with Gayle-West on Wednesday prior to the incident.

Police are urging anyone with information to call 416-808-7400 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.