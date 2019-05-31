

Brandon Rowe, CTV News Toronto





Hamilton police are on the hunt for a suspect after a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest.

Police say at around 12:30 a.m. Friday a group of people ran out of a home near Barton Street and Sherman Avenue to celebrate the Toronto Raptors win. The stabbing occurred when a man jumped out the passenger seat of a red Volkswagen Jetta and confronted the group, police said.

“I wouldn’t say it was a fight. It was a confrontation, and this individual did not appreciate one of the females hanging out with this group,” Det. Sgt. Peter Thom said at a press conference Friday.

The group of men and women chased the suspect, who fled southbound on Barton, while the person who was stabbed stumbled into a nearby alleyway. It wasn’t until police arrived on scene to investigate that they found the man alone and injured.

“The stab wound was fairly significant,” says Thom, adding that officers attempted CPR until EMS arrived. The 23-year-old was rushed to the Hamilton General Hospital where he later died.

The suspect was able to get away from the group of the victim’s friends in the red Volkswagen Jetta that was waiting near the scene. Police found the vehicle and the driver later near Bayfront Park.

“The individual that was driving the Volkswagen was not directly involved in the altercation. He was stopped near where the vehicle was parked and he was arrested at that scene for unrelated matters,” Thom says.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the victim nor the suspect at this time.

This is Hamilton’s 5th homicide.

Police are also appealing for any witnesses to come forward. If you have any information you’re asked to contact Det. Michael McNaughton at 905-546-4123 or Crime Stoppers.