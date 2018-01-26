

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on the deaths of Barry and Honey Sherman.

The billionaire couple was found dead inside their mansion on Old Colony Road in North York on Dec. 15.

An autopsy at the time determined that the couple both died of “ligature neck compression,” though police released few other details.

Homicide detectives were brought in to lead the investigation but the case was not designated as a homicide with police instead classifying it as a “suspicious death investigation.”

Some media reports at the time, citing sources, suggested that police were leaning towards a murder-suicide theory.

That prompted the Sherman family to hire a team of former homicide detectives and former chief forensic pathologist for Ontario Dr. David Chiasson to conduct a private investigation.

Last week, the Toronto Star reported that those investigators have concluded that Barry and Honey Sherman were both murdered.

Today’s news conference, which will be the first formal update provided on the case, is scheduled for 1 p.m. at police headquarters on College Street.

Homicide Det. Sgt. Susan Gomes will be addressing reporters.

Toronto police were seen leaving the Sherman household Friday morning, taking down yellow tape from the crime scene.

Police had been guarding the scene for more than a month.

Private investigators hired by the Sherman family were also at the scene Friday morning putting up their own tape around the scene.