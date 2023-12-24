Police fired shots after responding to Vaughan home invasion: SIU

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer responding to an overnight home invasion in Vaughan fired his weapon multiple times.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), York Regional Police responded to a home in the area of Forest Drive and Bainbridge Avenue in Woodbridge at around 2 a.m. after someone called police to report a home invasion.

Officers became involved in “an interaction” with three individuals after they arrived and one of the officers discharged his firearm multiple times, the SIU said.

A 26-year-old man from Toronto was arrested while two other men fled the scene, YRP said.

The suspect who was apprehended has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000. He is being held in custody pending a bail hearing.

“At this time, it appears that no one suffered any serious injuries as a result of this incident,” the agency said.

While nobody was injured, the SIU is still investigating as firearm discharges by an officer fall within their mandate.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency called in to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or the discharge of a weapon.

The YRP Hold Up Unit is conducting a parallel investigation into the incident.