Police find clothing of missing Ontario boy, 'exhausting very resource' to locate him
Police in Ontario say they're "exhausting every resource" in an ongoing effort to locate a missing 11-year-old boy with autism.
Speaking to reporters outside Kawartha Lakes Police Service Monday morning, Sgt. Deb Hagarty said Draven Graham was last seen on Sunday around 3 p.m., at his home in Lindsay, Ont.
The boy resides on Queen Street, near the Scugog River, she said.
He is described as four-feet-10 inches tall with a slim build.
Draven, who was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark jogging pants, was not wearing any shoes and carried a white tablet.
Hagarty, who said there is no indication Draven has been abducted, told members of the media that since going missing he's been observed walking northbound on Colborne Street East, near Rivera Park.
The boy's clothing has since been recovered in that area, police noted.
Police from several jurisdictions, including the OPP, along with volunteers searched overnight for Draven, whom Hagarty said has "limited verbal skills" and a "serious irritation" to touch. Searchers remain on foot and boat. They’re also using a drone, a helicopter, and police dogs.
"(Draven) likes to hide and is not likely to come out if called by name," she said, adding one of the best ways for people to help is by doing a thorough search of their property.
Police are also asking anyone with video surveillance from that area to contact them.
Anyone who may have seen Draven Graham is asked to call Kawartha Lakes police at 705-324-5252
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nearly 1 in 4 homeowners would have to sell if interest rates rise more, survey finds
Nearly one in four homeowners say they will have to sell their home if interest rates go up further, according to a new debt survey from Manulife Bank of Canada.
Trump ex-campaign manager pulls out of U.S. Capitol riots hearing
Donald Trump's former campaign manager Bill Stepien abruptly pulled out of Monday's appearance before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, citing a family emergency, the panel said.
Belongings of missing men found tied underwater in Amazon
Brazil's search for an Indigenous expert and a journalist who disappeared in a restive area of the Amazon a week ago advanced with the discovery of a backpack, laptop and other personal belongings of the men submerged in a river.
Vaccines likely to reduce risk of long COVID, experts say, but by how much?
As more details emerge about the long-term effects of COVID-19, experts say vaccination is likely to have protective benefits against long COVID, also known as post-acute sequelae SARS-CoV-2 infection. But an important question that has yet to be answered is exactly how much protection it offers.
Royal Family to keep Queen Elizabeth's son Andrew out of spotlight
Prince Andrew will not attend some parts of a royal ceremony later on Monday after a 'family decision' was taken, effectively keeping the Queen's son out of the public eye after he was stripped of his royal titles earlier this year.
Canada urged to support COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver
Advocates for vaccine equity are calling on the Canadian government to join the push for a patent waiver to help in the global fight against COVID-19, just as the World Trade Organization opens high-level talks on this and other issues.
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu faces rape charge in court
Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has faced rape and other criminal charges at a closed trial in Beijing as China was in uproar over a video showing a group of men physically assaulting four women in another city.
Amylyx gets first approval for ALS drug from Canada
Canada has approved Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a neurodegenerative disease, the drugmaker said on Monday, the first such approval for the oral drug.
Montreal
2 weekend pool incidents leave one child dead, another in critical condition
Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.
Quebec coroner's inquest begins into police shooting death of teen in 2018
A coroner's inquest will begin Monday into the death of Riley Fairholm, who was shot and killed just under four years ago during a police intervention in Quebec's Eastern Townships.
Quebec reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 480 cases from PCR testing
Quebec's health ministry reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Monday and 480 new PCR tests that came back positive in the last 24 hours.
London
Gunshots in south London neighbourhood
An investigation is underway after sounds of gunshots were heard Sunday night in a residential area, according to police.
London police cruiser involved in early morning crash
A London Police Service vehicle suffered extensive damage in an early morning crash near the downtown.
Charges laid after pepper spray incident
Charges have been laid after a group of young people were sprayed with pepper spray on Friday afternoon, according to police.
Kitchener
Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide
Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.
-
Kitchener man arrested following robbery investigation
A 25-year-old Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing robbery investigation.
-
Toy gun draws large police response in Guelph
Reports of a firearm that turned out to be a plastic toy gun resulted in what officials called a “a large police response” in a quiet Guelph neighbourhood Saturday.
Northern Ontario
Echo Bay area emergency declaration over oil spill
An emergency declaration is in place in the Echo Bay area following last week’s oil spill at Algoma Steel.
-
Connecting link work in Timmins is set to get underway
With Algonquin Boulevard in Timmins recently identified as one of the worst roads in the province by the Canadian Automobile Association’s recent survey, construction on the main thoroughfare is set to begin.
-
Ottawa
Public hearings in Ottawa LRT Inquiry begin today
The first public hearings in the inquiry looking into Stage 1 of Ottawa LRT begin today, with a former rail director testifying.
-
CHEO describes 'weekend like no other' as patient counts surge
CHEO says it has seen 'a spring weekend like no other' in its 48-year history as its emergency department fills with patients, leaving the hospital short on beds.
-
Michael Buble coming to Ottawa this fall
Michael Bublé is stopping in Ottawa this fall, one of 11 Canadian dates on his ‘Higher’ tour.
Windsor
Life-threatening injuries after Chatham motorcycle crash
A Chatham man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was on, crashed and struck a road sign, according to police.
-
Front Road North reopens after crash in Amherstburg
Windsor police with the Amherstburg Detachment have reopened a section of Front Road North after a collision.
-
Warm weather on the way for Windsor-Essex this week
Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than normal to start the week off in Windsor-Essex.
Barrie
ROAD CLOSED
ROAD CLOSED | One person airlifted in critical condition after Wasaga Beach crash
One person suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Wasaga Beach Monday.
Georgian College students to attend in-person graduation
Georgian College will be holding in-person convocations for the first time in two years today.
Impaired driver steals vehicle, crashes into Bracebridge backyard: OPP
A motorist is accused of multiple offences after provincial police say he drove into a backyard in Bracebridge on the weekend.
Atlantic
Suspicious death in Dartmouth ruled a homicide; police identify victim
The suspicious death of a man in Dartmouth, N.S., has been ruled a homicide and the victim has been identified.
-
‘It's very disappointing’: N.B. government criticized for changing Truth and Reconciliation Day motion
People in New Brunswick are reacting to the provincial government’s removal of the term "unceded" land from a motion recognizing the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Uber big order: Halifax driver delivers $825 worth of McDonald’s to wedding
An Uber Eats driver in Halifax got the order of a lifetime Saturday night -- $825 worth of fast food.
Calgary
WEATHER
WEATHER | Calgary expected to receive average June rainfall in 48 hours
Nine years to the day from the start of the rainfall that led to the historic Calgary floods, significant rain and flash floods are possible again. Stay safe.
-
-
Investigation started after body found in Bow River
Calgary police are investigating after a body was found in the Bow River on Sunday.
Winnipeg
Crash in St. Vital sends woman to hospital
One woman was sent to the hospital on Sunday night following a two-car crash in St. Vital.
-
'Traumatizing': Whiteshell residents begin cleanup after weeks of severe flooding
Destroyed boathouses and missing docks are just some of the damages Whiteshell residents are returning to after floodwaters forced many to evacuate the area.
-
Winnipeg mayor responds to call to take down misused bus shelters
Mayor Brian Bowman responded to a proposed motion that went through the infrastructure renewal and public works committee on Thursday.
Vancouver
Man 'stabbed multiple times with a sword' sent to hospital in Vancouver
Police say a man is in hospital after being injured with a unique weapon Sunday night in Vancouver.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Metro Vancouver tunnel, bridge blocked by Save Old Growth protesters during morning rush hour
A Metro Vancouver tunnel and a bridge were blocked by protesters during Monday's morning commute.
-
2 arrested after items stolen from vehicles, homes broken into using garage remotes: RCMP
Richmond Mounties say two men have been arrested in connection to a string of recent car thefts and garage break-ins.
Edmonton
Traffic being diverted from fatal crash scene west of Sylvan Lake
At least one person was killed in a crash involving a semi near Sylvan Lake early Monday morning.
-
Koskinen officially not returning to Oilers, signs with Swiss team
Mikko Koskinen has signed a two-year contract with Hockey Club Lugano, the professional Swiss club announced on Monday.
-
