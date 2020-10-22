TORONTO -- Investigators say they have located the vehicle of an Aurora, Ont. woman who they believe to be deceased after she went missing in July.

The York Regional Police Homicide Unit said the vehicle was discovered by hunters in a quarry near Williamsport Road, northeast of the Town of Huntsville, on Oct. 13 and was found to be completely burned.

Helen Sedo was last seen on July 29 at her residence on Treegrove Circle, near Bathurst Street and St. John’s Sideroad. In a news release published last month, investigators said they believe the woman to be deceased.

In the same news release, police said that Sedo’s husband, 61-year-old John Sedo, had been charged with murder, but did not specify if it was a first-degree or second-degree charge.

On Thursday police confirmed the murder charge against John Sedo is in the second-degree.

Investigators are now asking anyone who may have seen the 2012 silver Acura RDX with licence plate CBDY 015, or the fire between August and September, to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking anyone who may have trail cameras in the area that may have captures anything suspicious to come forward.

A map of the area where the vehicle was located has been provided by investigators.