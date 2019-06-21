Police expected to share findings in Danforth shooting investigation
Police investigate a car with a bullet hole within the scene of a shooting in east Toronto, on Monday, July 23, 2018. Police were trying Monday to determine what prompted a 29-year-old man to go on a shooting rampage in a popular Toronto neighbourhood, killing two people and injuring 12 others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 10:39AM EDT
Toronto police are expected to share findings of their investigation into the mass shooting on the Danforth on Friday afternoon.
The news conference, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., comes a few months after a source told CP24 the lengthy investigation into the mass shooter was complete.
The source said Faisal Hussain was believed to have acted alone and was deemed to be a “troubled man.”
Back on July 22, 2018, Hussain fired a handgun at people in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues, killing 10-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon.
He later turned the weapon on himself following a short exchange of gunfire with police.
A search of his Thorncliffe Park home, a variety of his personal devices and his online history was conducted.
“I know the public is interested in knowing a lot of things and there are a lot of questions to be answered and we will put that forward,” Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders previously said. “I don’t have a concern with that but we are going to do it properly.”
Saunders said he wanted to consult with the surviving victims of the attack prior to making investigators’ findings public.