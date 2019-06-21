

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are expected to share findings of their investigation into the mass shooting on the Danforth on Friday afternoon.

The news conference, scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., comes a few months after a source told CP24 the lengthy investigation into the mass shooter was complete.

The source said Faisal Hussain was believed to have acted alone and was deemed to be a “troubled man.”

Back on July 22, 2018, Hussain fired a handgun at people in the area of Danforth and Logan avenues, killing 10-year-old Juliana Kozis and 18-year-old Reese Fallon.

He later turned the weapon on himself following a short exchange of gunfire with police.

A search of his Thorncliffe Park home, a variety of his personal devices and his online history was conducted.

“I know the public is interested in knowing a lot of things and there are a lot of questions to be answered and we will put that forward,” Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders previously said. “I don’t have a concern with that but we are going to do it properly.”

Saunders said he wanted to consult with the surviving victims of the attack prior to making investigators’ findings public.