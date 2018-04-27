

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police are expected to provide more information about the victims of Monday’s deadly van rampage today.

Insp. Bryan Bott of the Toronto police homicide squad will join Chief Coroner Dr. Dirk Huyer at police headquarters for the 3 p.m. update.

A spokesperson for the Coroner’s office, Cheryl Mahyr, says Huyer will formally identify the 10 people killed when the driver of a white rental van mounted a curb and plowed into unsuspecting pedestrians on a Yonge Street sidewalk.

Huyer told reporters earlier this week that it could take several days before the victims could be positively identified. He said identifications were taking place but, in some cases, required them to obtain dental or DNA records.

At this point, police have not public identified any of the victims.

Police have called it a deliberate attack. Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder. Authorities say they may still charge him with one more count of attempted murder.

Betty Forsyth, Renuka Amarasingha, Munir Abed Alnajjar, Anne Marie D’Amico, Chul Min ‘Eddie’ Kang, Dorothy Sewell and, more recently, Sohe Chung, have been identified by friends and family as seven of the 10 victims.

A Seneca College student and two unidentified Korean nationals are also believed to be among the dead.

Ryerson University confirmed that one of their staff, chemistry professor Amir Kiumarsi, was one of the 14 injured in the attack. The family of Amaresh Tesfamariam, a 72-year-old nurse, revealed she too was hospitalized with serious injuries.

As of Thursday, police continued to comb through the busy one-kilometre stretch of Yonge Street for evidence. They say the complex investigation is ongoing.

Messages of sorrow continue to pour in for victims

Many Torontonians have found comfort in visiting the ever-growing memorial at Olive Square, located just steps away from where the attack took place.

Last night, more than 700 congregants from 10 different churches in the Willowdale neighbourohood gathered at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church to pray for the victims.

Close friends of victim Betty Forsyth attended and spoke fondly about the 94-year-old, describing her as “a real delight” and “a colourful character.”

“I think we can say she had a very successful life,” friend Maureen Williams said. “She had lots of friends.”

A friend of victim Anne Marie D’Amico choked back tears when asked about the Invesco employee after the service.

“We’re sending messages of love and courage and we just want to see that peace for you and your family,” the friend said.

As part of the service, the church recreated part of the Olive Square memorial using a poster with the words #TorontoStrong.

A fund with the same name had raised more than $1 million by Friday afternoon.

The city will also host a vigil on Sunday, at 7 p.m., at Mel Lastman Square where thousands are expected to attend.